Megan Fox Has The #1 Movie On Netflix

Since the blockbuster Korean drama Squid Game released on Netflix, it had become hard to imagine that any other film or series would ever be able to dethrone it from its number one position on the streamer. But the unthinkable has been achieved by the most unlikely contender ever — the recently released Megan Fox starrer vampire thriller, Night Teeth.

As per a recent report by FlixPatrol, Night Teeth has been reigning as the #1 movie on Netflix despite the majorly negative reviews the film has garnered. According to the streaming report of the Top 10 positions on Netflix across different countries, the Megan Fox starrer is occupying the first position everywhere from Argentia, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, to Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, etc.

The Megan Fox starrer, which recently debuted on Netflix on October 20, has been scoring brownie points for aptly depicting the age-old humans vs vampires rivalry storyline with pomp and style. The film sees college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) taking on the job of a chauffeur for one night to earn some extra cash. But in the mysterious ways in which fate (and fantasy-fiction stories) work, he ends up being the driver of two charming women: Blaire and Zoe (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles. While they say they are in for a night of party-hopping, they are actually centuries-old vampires on a mission to create as much chaos as possible. This will work as a diversion for their vampire lord, Victor (Alfie Allen), who wants to kill all the other vampire lords in order to end the long-standing truce between them and the humans — to feed on humans only with the individual’s consent.

Though the situation swiftly spirals out of control and Benny finds himself smack dab in the middle of a vampire vs vampire hunters battle, it is Megan Fox’s vampire queen, Victor’s boss, who steals the spotlight. Decked in a glittering cape (which she totally rocks!) and sporting bold red lips, Fox definitely looks like the seductive yet shady vampire on the prowl for unsuspecting victims. While Megan Fox barely appears in Night Teeth, it is still hard to take your eyes off her when she does grace a few scenes.

It is apparent that Night Teeth’s popularity (whose credit also goes to the massive fanbase of Megan Fox) has not been affected by the mixed to negative reviews the film has been garnering from critics. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a low approval rating of 36%. While critics have lauded the film for its style and amazing cinematography, they have highlighted that Night Teeth lacks substance, a cohesive story, and is very predictable. But no matter what the critics say, the audience and especially fans of Megan Fox are totally digging the vampire action film. In fact, who isn’t hankering for a sequel or prequel to the film with Megan Fox headlining the drama?

Apart from sipping on blood and sauntering around as a sultry vampire, Megan Fox has been pretty busy of late. She was recently seen in the critically praised thriller action film Till Death, where she played the character of Emma stuck in an unhappy marriage that ends with murder and mayhem. Her next role was in the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass opposite Bruce Willis. Her upcoming projects include Big Old Brick, a dark comedy, which will see her teaming up with Oscar Isaac, Shiloh Fernandez, Emory Cohen, Andy Garcia, Lucy Hale, and Frederick Schmidt. She has also joined the cast of the upcoming animated film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin and will also be starring in the comedy, Good Mourning With a U, which is set to be directed by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.

Megan Fox has also been added to The Expendables 4 in the role of a mercenary and has joined returning cast members from the previous films-Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and Randy Couture- along with new additions like Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Tony Jaa, Eddie Hall, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Those yearning for more Fox-starrer thrillers are in luck as she is also set to star in Johnny and Clyde, opposite Tyson Ritter, and will play a prominent role in the endless crime spree of two serial killers madly in love.