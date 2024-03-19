The Dark Netflix Emotional Thriller That Takes Hold Of You And Doesn’t Let Go

Phoenix plays Leonard, a man recovering from a devastating breakup and subsequent mental health challenges. The plot of Two Lovers principally deals with Leonard’s unexpected entanglement with two very different women—both of whom simultaneously enter his life and represent vastly divergent futures.

At the beginning of the movie, Leonard attempts suicide, jumping from a bridge to the water below. He opts out, however, and trudges home to his parent’s apartment.

After seeing her son drenched in water, his mother worriedly confides to Leonard’s father that it seems their son attempted to take his own life for the second time. However, Phoenix’s Two Lovers character soon meets two women who, at least temporarily, slightly lighten the film’s dark sensibility.