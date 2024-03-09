The Joker Is Scared Of One Thing And It’s Not Batman

There’s a variety of theories, including that the Joker is worried that the insanity defense won’t be sufficient for financial crimes. This would leave the Joker facing the prospect of a real prison rather than say, Arkham Asylum, where he can seemingly escape at any time.

More realistically, though, it seems like the Joker just doesn’t want the nonstop annoyance of trying to get the IRS off his back. It’s also worth considering how often the villain ends up in Arkham and that he doesn’t want a powerful governmental agency to aggressively liquidate him before an escape, thus ruining his next caper.