Michael Keaton Sequel Could Happen, But Needs One Thing First

By Charlene Badasie | 26 seconds ago

It’s been over three decades since fans were first introduced to Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. The film has enjoyed an enduring legacy ever since. From becoming a cult classic, to claiming one of the best musical moments in movie history, the horror-comedy has always left fans wanting more.

While there have been rumors that a sequel with Michael Keaton on board was on its way, it’s been nothing more than speculation before now. According to a screenwriter who was once creating a script for a sequel, there’s a reason why it’s been such a hard film to make. In an interview with Collider about his new Disney series Just Beyond, Seth Grahame-Smith explained why the anticipated Tim Burton sequel still hasn’t happened.

“It’s funny when I had met with Tim about it last, and we’re talking about five years ago at this point,” he said about the Michael Keaton starrer. “The reason that it’s so hard to get going is because so many people love it and because there are 10 million ways to get that sequel wrong and four ways to get it right.”

He added that working on the script was like threading a very fine needle. He wasn’t happy with what he’d come up with so far. While he added that some of his ideas and interesting and very cool, he’s moved on from them. But the writer said if the Beetlejuice sequel starring Michael Keaton does happen someday, he’ll be excited for it – even as a fan.

“Michael Keaton is just as relevant as ever and, and Tim Burton is just as relevant as ever, but you have to have both of those people excited about something to do it. I couldn’t get it there personally, as a writer, but maybe somebody else can,” the screenwriter and producer known for projects such as The Lego Batman Movie and Dark Shadows said.

It’s impossible to imagine a Beetlejuice sequel without Michael Keaton. However, the actor has been super busy these days. While Beetlejuice 2 will need a great script to make it happen, it will also need an opening in the actor’s busy schedule. Currently, Keaton is set to reprise his role as Tim Burton’s Batman in the highly anticipated DC movie The Flash.

Michael Keaton first donned the famous cowl in 1989’s Batman, directed by Tim Burton. He returned to work with Burton in 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton exited the role during the development stages of the third movie, Batman Forever. The movie saw Val Kilmer go on to portray Batman under the direction of Joel Schumacher, with George Clooney taking over the role in Batman & Robin.

In The Flash, the story will focus on what Michael Keaton’s version of Batman has been doing since we last saw him. The film will also see Ezra Miller return as The Flash/Barry Allen, who he first portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

And if the rumors are true, Michael Keaton will suit up as Gotham’s protector for 2022’s Batgirl. According to recent reports, DC Films president Walter Hamada wants Keaton to be the canonical Caped Crusader in the DC Extended Universe moving forward. The actor is believed to have signed a multi-picture deal to recur as the veteran Bruce Wayne.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed. So until something more concrete is announced in terms of every Michael Keaton role you’re excited for, just keep saying Beetlejuice three times and hope for the best.