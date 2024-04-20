Max Adult Animated Series Is Hilariously Brutal And A Must-Watch For All Rockers

As Dethklok ascends to levels of superstardom that only Taylor Swift has attained in the real world, we learn about the inner workings of their militarized compound, their inadvertent threat to humanity, and just how petty a group of unthinkably wealthy death metal musicians can get while bickering over their Pro Tools sessions.

At its heart, Metalocalypse is a show about the world’s most popular band: Dethklok. Their music has reached such a staggering level of popularity that the established economy surrounding their day-to-day operations exceeds the GDP of most established first-world nations.

But Dethklok’s popularity is not without consequences, as mass suicides occur whenever they delay the release of an album, which happens frequently.