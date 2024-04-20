Forgotten Star Trek Character Architect Of Franchise’s Newest Mystery

According to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine writer Robert Hewitt Wolfe, the staff wanted the Federation president to be a Jimmy Carter type who is unaccustomed to dealing with conflict, and this explains what we later learn about the investigation he began into Progenitor technology. The possessed Dr. Culber tells us that the group of six scientists that the president put together had both Federation and non-Federation personnel, including the Romulan Dr. Vellek that we first saw in the TNG episode “The Chase.” On the face of it, this sounds a bit crazy: why would the Federation president go out of his way to involve non-Federation experts, including a member from an ancient Federation foe, in investigating the biggest mystery the galaxy has ever known?

Simply put, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine told us that Jaresh-Inyo didn’t particularly want to be president (in his words, “I never sought this job”), and he became an unwilling participant in an attempted Starfleet coup of planet Earth. This might explain why, when it came to investigating something as big as the Progenitors, he didn’t want to place the potential fate of the galaxy solely in Federation hands. By involving other groups, even the Romulans, this peacetime president could ensure a kind of mutual accountability between everyone, something far preferable to the dangerous and sneaky secrecy of Admiral Leyton.