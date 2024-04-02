Marvel Needs To Bring One Legacy X-Men Actor To The MCU

Since then, Dafne Keen’s Laura has headlined two six-issue miniseries written by Kyle and Christopher Yost, a one-shot and self-titled series written by Marjorie Liu, and All-New Wolverine by Tom Taylor. Laura Kinney was initially created as a clone of Wolverine. Her purpose was to serve as the ultimate weapon, designed for lethal combat by an organization known as the Facility.

After enduring various hardships, Laura found her way to Wolverine and the X-Men. She joined their ranks, receiving education and training at the X-Mansion, eventually becoming a member of the X-Force team. It was later revealed that Laura wasn’t a clone but the biological daughter of Wolverine. Like her father, Laura’s powers include regenerative healing, heightened senses, speed, and quick reflexes.