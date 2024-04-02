Marvel Needs To Bring One Legacy X-Men Actor To The MCU
Deadpool & Wolverine would be the perfect opportunity for Marvel Studios to bring back actress Dafne Keen as X-Men character Laura Kinney/X-23. Unlike many iconic mutants who originated in the comic books, Laura debuted in the animated series X-Men: Evolution in 2003. Her popularity quickly soared, leading to her 2004 comic debut in the NYX series and the live-action movie Logan in 2017.
X-23
Since then, Dafne Keen’s Laura has headlined two six-issue miniseries written by Kyle and Christopher Yost, a one-shot and self-titled series written by Marjorie Liu, and All-New Wolverine by Tom Taylor. Laura Kinney was initially created as a clone of Wolverine. Her purpose was to serve as the ultimate weapon, designed for lethal combat by an organization known as the Facility.
After enduring various hardships, Laura found her way to Wolverine and the X-Men. She joined their ranks, receiving education and training at the X-Mansion, eventually becoming a member of the X-Force team. It was later revealed that Laura wasn’t a clone but the biological daughter of Wolverine. Like her father, Laura’s powers include regenerative healing, heightened senses, speed, and quick reflexes.
The All-New Wolverine
Dafne Keen’s Laura has retractable adamantium-coated bone claws in her hands and feet, reminiscent of Wolverine’s iconic weaponry. In 2015, the character took up the Wolverine mantle in the All-New Wolverine series, succeeding her father. Her portrayal in Marvel comics earned acclaim, with many considering Laura one of the most prominent and powerful female superheroes in the Marvel Universe.
Logan’s Breakout Character
Dafne Keen brought the character to life in James Mangold’s critically acclaimed Logan and was rumored to make a comeback in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, talks between the actress and Marvel Studios reportedly stalled due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. While the character’s return remains unconfirmed, it has sparked immense interest among fans.
Reunite With Wolverine
Dafne Keen delivered a compelling performance as X-23 in Logan. Her performance resonated with fans and cemented Laura’s place in Wolverine’s story. A reunion between these two characters could serve as a stepping stone for the broader integration of the X-Men into the MCU. As Marvel Studios plans the future of its iconic mutant ensemble, every casting decision is significant.
Multiversal Cameos
The recent cameo appearance of Kelsey Grammer as Beast in The Marvels hints at Marvel’s plan to reintroduce familiar faces from the X-Men universe strategically. With the introduction of the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, characters from alternate realities can easily appear in the MCU, providing the perfect opportunity for Dafne Keen’s Laura to return.
The New Young Avengers
Dafne Keen’s age also aligns perfectly with younger characters being introduced in the MCU. Characters like Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) are set to play pivotal roles in future projects. Laura/X-23 would fit right in among these younger heroes, adding a new dimension to the roster.
Furthermore, Dafne Keen has proven herself to be a talented actress beyond her role in Logan. Her performances in projects like His Dark Materials demonstrate her ability to handle complex characters and emotional depth. Bringing her back as X-23 would not only please fans but also ensure the character is portrayed with the nuance and gravitas she deserves.