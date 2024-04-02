Disney+ Anime Is The Best Psychological Thriller You Never Heard Of

Death Parade follows the story of a series of bars run by arbiters. The people who enter these establishments must compete in something known as Death Games, where they place their souls on the line. While they play, details about their secrets and souls are revealed to the bartender, who then determines if the dead should be reincarnated or sent into the void.

Most of the competitions used to determine the fate of the people who encounter the arbiters are classic bar games, such as billiards, bowling, air hockey, and darts. The story mainly focuses on Decim, the bartender of the Quindecim bar, and his assistant as they judge people who come to them. It’s a short series but manages to delve into the story of Decim and his assistant, as well as the bars and the overarching world as a whole.