Disney+ Crime Procedural Sends A Con Artist After A Serial Killer

The central conflict in The Mentalist involves a serial killer named Red John, who Patrick once claimed to have successfully profiled while making a television appearance. Red John, who is angered by Patrick’s claims, murders his wife and daughter for being called out on broadcast television, making the ongoing investigation all the more personal. While Patrick spends time helping the authorities solving a variety of cases, his primary motive is tracking down Red John, as well as a number of copycat killers who are following in his footsteps.

As the series progresses, a romantic relationship between Patrick and his superior, Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney), develops and allows for a substantial amount of character development outside of the CBI’s ongoing investigations.