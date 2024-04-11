The Marvel Character We All Expect To Depart The MCU Sounds Confirmed

It’s entirely possible that Marvel’s Black Knight fell victim to the cost-cutting chop that swept it off the board in favor of more savory bits of the MCU. The effects are becoming more palpable as time goes by, especially since we only have one MCU release slated for 2024, which is the upcoming Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. That particular movie is most likely setting the stage for the return of the X-Men to the silver screen, especially since the main villain of the upcoming Deadpool movie is one of X-Men‘s greatest villains.