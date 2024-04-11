Netflix Reveals Launch Date For Supernatural Anime Sequel Fans Have Waited Years To See

Shaman King: Flowers was first released in January this year in Japan. It is an adaptation of the same-name manga series by Hiroyuki Takei, and it continues the narrative of the original series. However, the new series follows the adventures of Hana Asakura (Anna and Yoh’s son) and his adventures in the Shaman world.

Hana has grown up to become a rather lazy and brutal kid who neglects his studies, skips classes, and gets into gang fights—that is until he learns about the upcoming battle among Shaman Kings