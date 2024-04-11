Netflix Reveals Launch Date For Supernatural Anime Sequel Fans Have Waited Years To See
The sequel series to the original 2001 Shaman King anime, Shaman King: Flowers, is scheduled to arrive on Netflix, as per official listings. Fans of the original anime and the source materials can expect to see the new series when it arrives on Netflix on April 21.
The Son Of The Original Heroes
Shaman King: Flowers was first released in January this year in Japan. It is an adaptation of the same-name manga series by Hiroyuki Takei, and it continues the narrative of the original series. However, the new series follows the adventures of Hana Asakura (Anna and Yoh’s son) and his adventures in the Shaman world.
Hana has grown up to become a rather lazy and brutal kid who neglects his studies, skips classes, and gets into gang fights—that is until he learns about the upcoming battle among Shaman Kings
The Adaptation
From what we know so far, Shaman King: Flowers adapted all 29 chapters of the manga into 13 episodes of the anime, which isn’t all that different from the 2021 reboot of the original, at least from the animation standpoint. That isn’t all that surprising, considering that the same anime studio that worked on the reboot, Bridge, also handled the production of the new series, with Takeshi Furuta as the director and Shoji Yonemura in charge of the anime’s script.
The Voice Cast Returns
Additionally, much of the core voice cast from the original is reprising their roles in Shaman King Flowers, including Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Noriaki Kanze as Konch, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryūnosuke Umemiya, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, and Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi. However, the series isn’t without novelties. The reboot introduced Satohiko Sano’s replacement as character designer, Mayuko Yamamoto, which resulted in some big changes to the character design like Tamamura looking older and sporting longer hair.
Shaman King
Shaman King: Flowers’ predecessor, the original Shaman King manga series, was released in 1998 and ran until 2004. It followed the adventures of Yoh Asakura, who was attempting to hone his shaman skills to become the Shaman King by winning the Shaman Fight. The manga was massively popular in Japan, prompting the production of the same-name 64-episode adaptation for the Japanese market, airing from 2001 to 2002. Not only that, but the manga was so popular that it spawned several spin-offs, a sequel manga, several video games, and a trading card game.
The Manga
Following the rise of popularity in Japan, Viz Media obtained the English-language license for Shaman King manga and published its chapters in Shonen Jump from 2003 to 2007, with Kodansha re-licensing the series in 2020. The anime, however—also massively popular—received the aforementioned reboot produced by Bridge, which also gained massive popularity, leading to the adaptation of Shaman King Flowers, which is now scheduled to arrive on Netflix—along with other anime releases.
The massively popular franchise still has plenty of material that hasn’t been adapted into the anime form, and it’s highly unlikely that Shaman King: Flowers will be the last anime release, given the number of spin-offs the original manga has spawned.