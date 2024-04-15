Martin Scorsese Masterpiece May Only Exist Digitally, No Physical Release Planned

While Killers of the Flower Moon is not the first movie to go this route, some movie fans might have hoped somebody who loves film as much as Martin Scorsese might have fought for the movie to be released physically.

However, even if he did, the number of retailers who would even carry the movie at this point is dwindling. This year retailers like Best Buy have already largely phased out their physical media sections, with digital and streaming largely making movies on discs become obsolete.