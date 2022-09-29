Kevin Hart Movies – The Comedic Superstar’s Best Films

There are quite a few Kevin Hart movies and some of the best include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Central Intelligence, and Fatherhood

By Rick Gonzales |

Kevin Hart has turned into one of those actors that you either love him or you hate him. His standup comedy can be pure gold but then he turns around and makes cruddy movies like his most recent outing, Me Time. There have been some has made some memorable Kevin Hart movie cameos in films like Death at a Funeral, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and he is a constant fixture on television commercials.

On top of Kevin Hart’s films, stand-up specials, and cameos, he also has lent his voice to plenty of animated projects. These include Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, DC League of Super-Pets, The Secret Life of Pets, and The Secret Life of Pets 2. In the end, though, it all comes down to your own particular sense of humor as to how willing you are to sit through a Kevin Hart film.

With that in mind, we are going to take a look at some of Kevin Hart’s better movies. He plays a similar character in most, but the material he is given in a few of these films plays much better than in others. So here are his top movies as ranked by our world-famous Giant Freakin Movie Score.

KEVIN HART IN JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

It is hard not to have Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the top of Kevin Hart’s movie list. It’s an ensemble piece that has both Hart and Dwayne Johnson as the marquee names, but also boasts a solid cast that includes Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, Morgan turner, and Rhys Darby.

This 2017 Jumanji film is a sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams Jumanji film and the third in the Jumanji franchise, in which the underrated Zathura: A Space Adventure is the second film. In this film, four high schoolers (Wolff, Iseman, Blain, and Morgan) find themselves serving detention for their school infractions.

While cleaning the school basement, they come across the old Jumanji game, but this time it is in video game format. While they attempt to play it, the game sucks them into the Jumanji world, where their characters come alive.

Kevin Hart is Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, a zoologist and weapons carrier. Yes, he only carries the weapons. The movie was a smash hit as it reached over $962 million at the box office. Its success was the reason for Kevin Hart’s second-highest-scoring film on our Giant Freakin Movie Score.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 7.3/10

KEVIN HART IN JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

Kevin Hart’s Jumanji: The Next Level arrived two years after his first successful Jumanji film and brought back the same cast as before, with a couple of new additions. Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joined the cast as Spencer’s (Alex Wolff) grandfather Eddie and Eddie’s estranged friend, Milo. Also bringing new life to the Jumanji world was Awkwafina as Ming Fleetfoot, a new playable character in Jumanji.

This time, while there was a very familiar look to it, Jumanji: The Next Level changed things up a bit. Not all of the teenagers return to the jungle (at first) but Eddie and Milo do. This time, Eddie arrives as Dwayne Johnson’s Smolder Bravestone character while Milo finds himself as Franklin “Mouse” Finbar. It is a fun change packed with a lot of laughs.

Although The Next Level didn’t bring in as much at the box office ($800 million) as the previous one did, it still was a solid win and one that has brought about rumblings of a possible fifth film in the Jumanji franchise. We can hope.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.9/10

KEVIN HART’S FIRST ROM COM MOVIE WAS 35 & TICKING

35 & Ticking is the first of the rom coms Kevin Hart has found himself in. It tells the familiar story of four friends who are in their mid-thirties and still trying to figure out life and where they belong in it. Hart shines as Cleavon who also stars with Nicole Ari Parker, Tamala Jones, and Keith D. Robinson.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.8/10

CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE IS ANOTHER KEVIN HART MOVIE WITH DWAYNE JOHNSON

Central Intelligence was the very first time fans got to see Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on screen together. The film was released in 2016 and had Hart and Johnson play former high school classmates who reunite the night before their high school reunion. What makes this movie fun is that Hart plays the straight man while Johnson gets to go over the top as the funny guy. Or is he the bad guy? Whichever he ends up being, it is a fun ride from beginning to end.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.7/10

THE KEVIN HART MOVIE AS A DAD IS FATHERHOOD

Kevin Hart took on a more serious tone in Fatherhood, a true-story dramedy that has Hart playing a widower taking on one of the world’s toughest jobs: fatherhood. As a single dad, Hart runs the gauntlet of emotions and does a yeoman’s job of it. It is nice to see Hart stretch his range, while still keeping the fun that has made fans of many.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.6/10

ABOUT LAST NIGHT IS A REMAKE KEVIN HART MOVIE

About Last Night is a 2014 film that may look very familiar to some. It should because it is a remake of the 1986 film of the same name that starred Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, James Belushi, and Elizabeth Perkins.

This update has Kevin Hart leading the way along with Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, and Joy Bryant and tells the story of couples (Hart with Hall, Ealy with Bryant) who are trying to understand their relationships and who they should be with.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.5/10

KEVIN HART ALWAYS THINK’S LIKE A MAN

Think Like A Man is another ensemble romantic comedy that speaks directly to mixed relationships, those who are scared to get into a relationship, and those who are coming out of relationships. The film revolves around the Steve Harvey book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man that has the men in the story (Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Terrance J., Jerry Ferrara, Romany Malco, and Gary Owen) take Harvey’s written advice too literally.

Once their female counterparts (Taraji P. Henson, Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, and Meagan Good) catch on, the battle begins.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.0/10

THE UPSIDE FOR KEVIN HART

Kevin Hart took another dramatic turn opposite Bryan Cranston in a film that did have some laughs as well. In The Upside, Hart plays Dell, a recently paroled convict who strikes up an unlikely friendship with paralyzed billionaire Phillip Lacasse (Cranston) after Phillip hires Dell to take care of him.

When the two first meet, Dell is in need of signatures to show his parole officer that he is seeking employment while Dell, tired of living his quadriplegic life, has come to the end. It is a touching and sometimes funny story of two people who meet at the right time.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 5.7/10

ONE KEVIN HART MOVIE HAS HIM AS THE WEDDING RINGER

The Wedding Ringer pairs up two comedians who fit that love ‘em or hate ‘em mold – Kevin Hart and Josh Gad. Hart is Jimmy Callahan, a man whose business is providing best man services. Enter Josh Gad, who is getting married, but who lacks friends and employs Jimmy to get him a best man and groomsmen.

Kaley Cuoco is on as Gad’s bride-to-be and since she has seven bridesmaids, Gad’s Doug needs Jimmy to pull off the impossible – the Golden Tux – getting seven groomsmen. It’s a harmless, fun film that critics didn’t respond well to, but was a box office success, nevertheless.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 4.8/10

KEVIN HART READIES WILL FERRELL FOR PRISON

This is another pairing of comedians whom you either love or you don’t. Kevin Hart is Darnell, a car wash attendant who is at the right place at the right time. Will Ferrell is James King, a hedge fund manager who finds himself framed for embezzlement, leading him to a stint in prison.

King believes he will be found not guilty, so instead of taking a plea deal, he goes to court and is found guilty. His sentence is 10 years in San Quentin Prison. Enter Darnell.

James knows Darnell from the small car wash operation Darnell has in James’ parking garage. James assumes Darnell has spent time behind bars, so he asks Darnell to help him get prepared for his prison sentence. Darnell agrees, but only if James pays him $30,000. This is Darnell’s way of getting a better life for his family.

The film is a lot of hit and miss, perhaps more miss than hit. But it does have some good fun, providing you are in the mood to see Hart and Ferrell matched up. Give it a try.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 4.4/10

KEVIN HART MOVIE SPECIAL MENTIONS

You might be asking yourself, where is Ride Along or even Ride Along 2? What about Think Like a Man 2? Somehow, they didn’t rate above Get Hard’s 4.4, which is kind of hard to fathom. But they are here in our special mention section because they do have some fun stuff in them.

We would also like to give a shout-out to a couple of other Kevin Hart films you may find funny – Night School and one of his newer films, The Man From Toronto which he co-starred with Woody Harrelson.

So, how much of Kevin Hart can you take? Are you one that sees comedy every time you watch him or can you only take him in small (no pun intended) doses? You have to admit, he does have some funny stuff.