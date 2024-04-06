The Most Popular Anime In The World Determined By Science

The information came from Parrot Analytics, a data and science firm. The company determines demand based on the desire, viewership, engagement, and attention a TV series gets. To calculate these numbers, the system tracks billions of points of data every day, including social media hashtags, likes, and shares, the number of people who search for and research a show through websites like MAL and IMDb, and how many viewers stream, download, and buy episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen.

This information is tallied up at the end of the year, with some actions that require more effort, such as actually watching the show, weighing heavier than a like or a mention on social media.