Godzilla MonsterVerse Is Getting Even Bigger

Altogether, Legendary’s Godzilla MosterVerse consists of the 2014 Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and most recently Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which topped the box office with $380 million to date. Overall, the Monsterverse has drawn more than $2 billion at the global box office and shows no signs of slowing with the newest second-season renewal of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Included in the deal Apple TV+ made with Legendary’s Godzilla MonsterVerse for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was a new multi-series plan for the expansion of the franchise. There’s no word yet on what exactly that deal will entail, but it’s exciting news for Godzilla fans.