Conan O’Brien Hot Ones Should Be The Series Finale, No One Is Ever Topping That

By Douglas Helm |

Conan O’Brien recently appeared on Hot Ones and his episode was, predictably, an all-timer. Though there have been plenty of amazing episodes of the hot wings-based celebrity interview show, Conan’s episode could go down as one of the best of all time. An astute interviewer himself, it was great to see Conan in the, ahem, hot seat as he answered an array of interesting questions while bringing his own signature brand of comedy to the table.

Conan O’Brien starts off his Hot Ones interview by introducing us to his personal doctor, who turns into a recurring bit throughout the episode as Conan questions his credentials. In other words, things are already off to a great start. Of course, host Sean Evans remains the consummate professional, hitting Conan with some insightful questions while establishing the rapport Evans is usually able to have with guests, which gets them to let their guard down a bit. Not that Conan needs much help letting his guard down, as the show only got crazier from there.

Needless to say, Conan O’Brien’s Hot Ones episode proves that Sean Evans’ interview show continues to be the most enjoyable way to see celebrities answer questions.

Hot Ones is no stranger to memeable moments, and Conan O’Brien’s episode was full of them. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, host Sean Evans interviews guests as they eat hot wings covered in progressively hotter sauces. Not only does the extreme spice of some of the later wings get some hilarious reactions and expressions out of guests, but the spiciness also plays a part in getting guests to be more real than they might be in other interview formats.

Although the episode culminates in “The Last Dab,” many guests look forward to the penultimate hot sauce known as Da Bomb, which truly puts people’s spice tolerance to the test. The incredibly hot sauce has been compared to gasoline, so you wouldn’t expect many people to enjoy it. But Conan O’Brien achieved Hot Ones icon status when he drank Da Bomb straight from the bottle.

Hot Ones is no stranger to memeable moments, and Conan O’Brien’s episode was full of them.

Of course, that wasn’t even the first insane hot sauce-related bit Conan O’Brien did throughout his Hot Ones episode. He also slathered his face in hot sauce, drowned his wings in more sauce than necessary, and began to turn red and sweat from the heat. O’Brien didn’t let up on the bit that he was easily handling the wings despite his obvious pain and suffering.

Needless to say, Conan O’Brien’s Hot Ones episode proves that Sean Evans’ interview show continues to be the most enjoyable way to see celebrities answer questions. While fans of the show will have to consider where O’Brien’s episode falls in the rankings, it’s safe to say he’s joined the pantheon of previous all-timers like Shaq, Lorde, Paul Rudd, Margot Robbie, and DJ Khaled (just kidding about the last one). Hopefully, Evans can convince Conan to return for another round.

…Conan O’Brien achieved Hot Ones icon status when he drank Da Bomb straight from the bottle.

In the meantime, you can check out all of Conan O’Brien’s glorious Hot Ones interview on YouTube. He also has his ongoing podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, available to stream on podcast platforms. And if you enjoyed Conan’s traveling bits from his late-night days, make sure to check out his upcoming MAX travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go on April 18.