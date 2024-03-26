The Disney+ Endlessly Quotable Sci-Fi Comedy That Still Needs A Sequel

Centering on the life of Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman), The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy aims to uncover the mysteries of the universe through its subversive narrative as depicted in Adams’ novels.

Arthur, the only person to survive Earth’s destruction (or so he thinks), is accompanied by his friend Ford Prefect (Mos Def), an alien in disguise who is working on the titular field-guide in his efforts to uncover the mysteries of the universe.

Along the way, they meet up with a number of colorful characters who join them on their intergalactic journey.