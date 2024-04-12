The Chuck Norris Action Thriller With A Pro Boxer, Stream Without Netflix

Fans of mixed-martial arts won’t get nearly the bang for their buck when it comes to sheer quantity of fight scenes in Hero and the Terror.

Earlier Norris film entries like Missing in Action, Breaker, Breaker, or Good Guys Wear Black do better among those who tune in to see a flick that’s dominated by fight scenes.

But this unique Norris attempt at a thriller is second only to his 1982 movie Silent Rage in balancing the violence of an action film with the blood-pumping ride of a thriller.