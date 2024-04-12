Star Trek Picard’s Worst Character Breaks Gene Roddenberry’s Biggest Rule

At this point, many of you are yelling at me that this is clearly a psychological addiction (like Barclay’s reliance on horny holodeck adventures) rather than a biological one. However, that seemed like a moot point to Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, someone who thought addiction to drugs in the future was downright impossible. We know this thanks to the notes he gave writer Harlan Ellison for The Original Series episode “City On the Edge of Forever.”

In Ellison’s original version of this iconic Star Trek script, one of Kirk’s crewmen suffered from addiction to drugs and went so far as to murder a fellow officer and escape into the distant past to evade justice for his crime. Roddenberry had many problems with this infamous early script, and one of the biggest was that he didn’t think anyone would suffer from drug addiction in the 23rd century. Nonetheless, the Picard writers had Raffi dealing with drug and alcohol addiction in the late 24th century and early 25th.