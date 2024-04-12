William Shatner’s Forgotten Sci-Fi Follow-Up Flop After Star Trek

The novels somehow spawned a television series, comic books, and even a video game despite the fact that no known TekWar fans exist.

That might be a slight exaggeration, but let’s put it this way: you’re not going to find any Jake Cardigan cosplays at your local Comic Con.

We’re willing to bet anyone reading this has either never heard of TekWar or forgot it existed until they saw the words just now on their screen.

The reason for that is simple. It wasn’t very good.