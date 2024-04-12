The Monsterverse Needs Godzilla’s Best Villain

Starting with 2014’s Godzilla and its evil MUTOs, Legendary’s Monsterverse quickly established itself as the second kind of Godzilla franchise.

The sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters doubled down on this by having the big G throwdown with several of his fellow kaiju, including his archnemesis, King Ghidorah. After playing the Ghidorah card so early, Legendary had no choice but to make MechaGodzilla the big bad in Godzilla VS. Kong.

With Godzilla’s three most famous foes already exhausted—although Kong hardly counts as he quickly became an ally—where could the Monsterverse go for the sequel to GVK? The options seemed to be either resurrecting one of Godzilla’s lesser-known foes like Gigan or creating some new Kaiju.

We all know which option Legendary took, and to paraphrase the knight in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, “They chose poorly.