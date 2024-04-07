Tom Cruise Joins Godzilla In Winning Prestigious Award

The Critics Choice Super Award wasn’t the only major honor bestowed on Godzilla Minus One this year. For the first time in history, Godzilla was nominated for an Oscar. Amazingly, the low-budget production won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The iconic character has been the star of more than 40 films in the past 70 years, roughly the same number that Cruise has been on screen for. Unlike Godzilla, Cruise has yet to bring home the prized gold statue.