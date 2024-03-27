Hank Hill Is The Conservative Hero We Need

Most importantly, I need to talk about Hank Hill’s relationship with his son, Bobby. In Hank’s ideal world, Bobby would have a flattop haircut, play football, and do manly things like grill, hunt, work on cars, and date cheerleaders. Bobby is the exact opposite, as he embraces stand-up comedy, doesn’t want to shoot deer, and seemingly has no interest in dating girls in the early episodes.

Despite their diametrically opposed personalities, Hank loves Bobby unconditionally and does everything he can to make sure Bobby feels supported no matter what path in life he decides to take, even if he doesn’t necessarily approve of some of his more questionable behavior.