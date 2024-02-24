George Lucas Was Eaten By Jaws

One could almost credit George Lucas for assisting Steven Speilberg in making Jaws so successful, as Lucas had a well-documented penchant for animatronics and practical effects. Though the filmmaker would later go on to be known for his love of CGI and computer-altered graphics, his roots in the film world were displayed in the original Star Wars trilogy, which in turn had a great deal of input from Steven Speilberg. That being said, the shoestring budget and technological constraints of the emerging filmmakers in 1975 left the Bruce the shark robot with a lot to be desired visually, and the creature would have cheapened the movie’s overall production if they’d leaned on showing it too frequently.