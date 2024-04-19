Christian Slater Stars with Hollywood’s Most Controversial Actor in True Crime Drama Series

I was staying at my sister’s house, up late talking one night, when she asked me if I’d seen the Dr. Death series.

Knowing I was a die-hard Christian Slater fan as a kid, she was surprised when I told her that no, I hadn’t. As a now adult die-hard fan of Edgar Ramirez, who stars in the second season, I knew I had to check it out.

Watching this well-made series over a few days left me wondering why more people weren’t talking about it.