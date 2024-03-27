Euphoria Season 3 Delays Production, Is The Series Getting Canceled?
If you’re still waiting around for Euphoria Season 3 to drop, get ready to wait some more. HBO recently announced to fans that production on season 3 has been postponed indefinitely. Reportedly, scripts for the third season are also still in the works.
Euphoria Continues To Suffer Setbacks
Euphoria season 3 was originally set to begin filming the new episodes of the series somewhere near the end of last year. However, forward progress on the show was stalled by the writers’ and actors’ strikes and the untimely and unfortunate loss of one of the most beloved cast members, Angus Cloud (Fez) in July of 2023.
Tension Behind The Scenes
In addition to the roadblocks created over the past year, there may have been some tension on set during the show’s second season. Barbie Ferreira’s clash with the creator of the show, Sam Levinson, led to her ultimate decision to depart from the cast and drop out of filming the series. One thing is for certain, whenever Euphoria season 3 does finally air, it will have to be different from the first two seasons in a few pivotal ways.
Delays Are Causing Major Issues For Season 3
A representative for Sam Levinson and HBO stated that they are “committed to making an exceptional third season,” but at the same time, “allowing [the] in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities” in the meantime. Whatever they’re doing, it doesn’t sound very good for Euphoria season 3 and the hopeful fans in waiting.
The long production gap between the second and third seasons of the popular show is beginning to become somewhat of an issue for future episodes. Most obviously, the fact that it will be more than three years between seasons of the show is going to demand a plot shift. The cast, who are supposed to be mostly high school students, are now “mostly” in their late 20s.
The Cast Is All Grown Up And Busy With Other Projects
While fans have been waiting for Euphoria season 3 to materialize, the award-winning cast of the show has had ample time to develop their careers on the big screen. Zendaya (Rue) has worked on Dune movies, Spider-Man movies, and an upcoming movie entitled Challengers.
Sydney Sweeney (Cassie) landed a starring role in Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, with two more movies, Echo Valley and Eden, set to release soon. Jacob Elordi (Nate) had a starring role in Saltburn and Priscilla, landed an appearance in the Guillermo Del Toro adaptation of Frankenstein, and is set to appear in the upcoming films Oh, Canada and On Swift Horses.
Season 3 Is A Far Off
The list of film roles and career accomplishments accrued during the offtime between Season 2 and Euphoria Season 3 could go on and on for a while. The cast is stacked with talent, and now that everyone knows about their talent, it’s becoming increasingly hard to get everyone together for a set filming schedule.
The head of drama at HBO stated publicly last year that Euphoria Season 3 would not likely be returning to the screen until sometime in 2025. It seems that estimation might now be conservative. Here’s hoping that a good thing doesn’t end too soon.
