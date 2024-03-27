Euphoria Season 3 Delays Production, Is The Series Getting Canceled?

A representative for Sam Levinson and HBO stated that they are “committed to making an exceptional third season,” but at the same time, “allowing [the] in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities” in the meantime. Whatever they’re doing, it doesn’t sound very good for Euphoria season 3 and the hopeful fans in waiting.

The long production gap between the second and third seasons of the popular show is beginning to become somewhat of an issue for future episodes. Most obviously, the fact that it will be more than three years between seasons of the show is going to demand a plot shift. The cast, who are supposed to be mostly high school students, are now “mostly” in their late 20s.