Now That Fallout Is A Hit, It’s Time To Adapt Another Epic Game Series

Whether amidst the political machinations of Daggerfall or the dragon-crossed skies of snowy Skyrim, its universe boasts a robust history, an array of cultures, and fascinating conflicts. Envision the narrative depth and cultural variety of a unified world like that of Game of Thrones, a fantasy juggernaut competing with the best of them.

I maintain that given the sprawling nature of its world–in addition to the complexity of its stories–the Elder Scrolls lends itself more to a series format than a feature-length movie.

After all, a TV show format allows the universe to be explored all the more deeply; the robust lore, intricate plots, and fascinating nuances of the series’ sensibility can breathe and expand in a multi-season series.

This would probably not be the case with a movie or a series of films (like the recent Dune adaptations).