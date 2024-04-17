The 1990s Dinosaur Sci-Fi Horror Comedy With A Rescued Bloodier Cut, Stream Right Away
If you’re looking for a fun weird B-movie to enjoy for your next sci-fi horror night, look no further as Tammy and the T-Rex’s gore cut is now available on a handful of platforms at absolutely no cost. The cult classic, which stars Denise Richards and Paul Walker, was already weird and bloody enough, but the original vision was meant to be so much more so. With a multitude of big-name streamers currently holding the title as an offering, now is the perfect time to jump into one of the strangest and most fun movies ever created.
Tammy and the T-Rex
Directed by Stewart Raffill, Tammy and the T-Rex centers around a young woman named Tammy (Denise Richards) who can’t shake her abusive ex-boyfriend Billy (George Pilgrim), even after she’s moved on and started dating another boy from her school, Michael (Paul Walker).
In a jealous rage, Billy and his group of thugs chase Michael into a zoo where they leave him for dead in a cage with lions. After his body is discovered, Michael – who is still alive – is rushed to the hospital.
Transferring Body To A T-Rex
The hospital staff does an absolutely trash job at keeping Michael under their supervision as the mad Dr. Gunther Wachenstein (Terry Kiser) and his assistant, Helga (Ellen Dubin), abscond with Michael’s body.
Back at their lab, they transfer the young man’s brain into their robotic Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Completely Off The Rails
From here, as you can expect, the plot of Tammy and the T-Rex goes completely off the rails as Michael tries to get back to the woman he loves, while also seeking vengeance on the people responsible for his prehistoric downgrade.
When the film first came out, Tammy and the T-Rex was slapped with a PG-13 rating after Stewart Raffill and the rest of the creative team were forced to remove some of the effects that deemed it too gorey and therefore gave it an R-rating.
A Campy Favorite
Many folks didn’t know that the campy favorite had undergone such a makeover until the film received a re-release in 2019. The restoration was handled by Vinegar Syndrome, a video company dedicated to giving cult classics the updates they deserve, and was released into a limited number of theaters in the United States.
Great For Denise Richards And Paul Walker
Tammy and the T-Rex was an important step on the ladder to fame for both Denise Richards and Paul Walker as it was one of their first major productions. For Richards, the actress would shortly thereafter go on to star in Starship Troopers, Wild Things, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, three titles that have defined her career.
Meanwhile, the sci-fi comedy horror helped Walker gain notoriety, putting him on the path to land parts in Meet the Deedles, Varsity Blues, She’s All That, and The Fast and the Furious, a franchise that would go down as the late actor’s most notable work of his career.