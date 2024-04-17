The 1990s Dinosaur Sci-Fi Horror Comedy With A Rescued Bloodier Cut, Stream Right Away

Directed by Stewart Raffill, Tammy and the T-Rex centers around a young woman named Tammy (Denise Richards) who can’t shake her abusive ex-boyfriend Billy (George Pilgrim), even after she’s moved on and started dating another boy from her school, Michael (Paul Walker).

In a jealous rage, Billy and his group of thugs chase Michael into a zoo where they leave him for dead in a cage with lions. After his body is discovered, Michael – who is still alive – is rushed to the hospital.