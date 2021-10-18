Denzel Washington Going For Another Oscar In Gorgeous Macbeth Trailer

By Apeksha Bagchi | 15 seconds ago

The dynamic directing duo i.e., the Coen brothers have worked on a list of projects throughout the years. For the first time, they are breaking their long-standing partnership as filmmakers. Now, Joel Coen is going ahead with a solo venture that has him helming The Tragedy of Macbeth. The film, starring the Oscar-winning Denzel Washington, is a live-action adaptation of Macbeth, William Shakespeare’s tragic play centered on greed, ambition, murder, and its inevitable consequences. And judging by the recently released teaser trailer, it has now been proven that even on his own Joel Coen can work his magic.

Check out the mesmerizing teaser trailer for the Denzel Washington film below:

The teaser was recently released by Apple TV+ and features Denzel Washington in the titular role of the ambitious Lord Macbeth who goes on a sinful path of greed when three witches convince him that he is destined to become the King of Scotland. For those who haven’t read Macbeth, the tones of betrayal, guilt, and ambiguous intentions are the core themes of this Shakesperean play.

The Denzel Washington teaser reveals glimpses of the breathtaking cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel against a metaphor-heavy backdrop. We see Macbeth being perturbed by an incessant knocking on the door but it is not some passing moment, it is the point where everything takes the turn for the worse in the story as our titular character gives in to his dark ambitions and desires, which were always there, simmering below the surface long before he met the three witches. We also catch a glimpse of Frances McDormand, who recently won her third Academy Award for Best Actress for Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, as the powerful and scheming Lady Macbeth.

Apart from The Tragedy of Macbeth, Denzel Washington is also busy with A Journal for Jordan, which he is directing. He is also producing the film alongside Michael B. Jordan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Sony Pictures’ Ange Giannetti. The film, written by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams, stars actor Michael B. Jordan as the real-life character of Late Sergeant Charles Monroe King opposite Chanté Adams. The Denzel Washington film is based on the bestselling memoir, A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor, by Pulitzer-prize-winning Dana Canedy. The memoir narrates the story of her late husband Charles, who was deployed to Iraq soon after his son was born. As he was never able to spend time with his son, he kept a journal containing all his heartfelt advice and messages for him.

Apart from leading actors like Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth will also see Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm, Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff, Sean Patrick Thomas as Monteith, Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Kathryn Hunter as the witches, Ralph Ineson as The Captain, Brian Thompson as Young Murderer, Alex Hassell as Ross. Stephen Root as The Porter, and Richard Short as Siward. The film recently had its world premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival and is currently scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2021, which will be followed by its debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.