Foundation Season 2: Apple TV+ Makes A Decision On The Show’s Future

By Charlene Badasie | 12 seconds ago

Only two weeks after its premiere, Apple TV+ has renewed the hit drama series Foundation for a second season. Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, the Foundation season 2 will continue the adaptation of the classic science fiction book series of the same name by the acclaimed author (and biochemistry professor) Isaac Asimov.

Much like the debut season, Foundation season 2 will feature an international cast led by Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch.

Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Set thousands of years in the future, the story follows Dr. Hari Seldon and a band of loyal followers who venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation.

The Foundation attempts to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization after Seldon predicts the fall of the Galactic Empire. Enraged by Seldon’s claims, the ruling Cleons (a long line of emperor clones) fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

Foundation season 2 hails from showrunner and executive producer David Goyer and Skydance Television. Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost serve as executive producers for the show. The renewal comes ahead of the fourth episode, with the remaining six episodes dropping weekly every Friday on Apple TV+.

Since its release Foundation quickly became a hit, resonating with audiences around the world. Speaking about the season tow renewal, head of programming for Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss said the streamer has been excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful, and breathtaking thrill ride. Foundation season 2 will look to carryover the same level of reception.

He added that Apple TV+ is very aware of how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series. Foundation season 2 will continue that with Cherniss adding in a press release. “And we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling, and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in season two.”

With the announcement of Foundation season 2, comes speculation about what the cast will look like in the future. Since the books take place over a thousand years, it’s difficult to predict the direction the series will take. As such, the new season may feature an entirely new cast of characters in a brand new setting. For now, the show has remained true to the source material. So don’t bet on any major changes in the creative direction of the new season.

Foundation also has a companion podcast which launched with the series on September 24th. New episodes are broadcast weekly on Apple Podcasts. Hosted by Jason Concepcion (NBA Desktop, Binge Mode) and featuring David Goyer, Foundation: The Official Podcast brings on creative talent for a deeper exploration into the making of the TV series.