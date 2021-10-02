Eternals Director Wants To Make A Star Wars Movie

By Kristi Eckert | 9 seconds ago

Renowned Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, best known for her work on the Netflix original Nomadland (2020), recently sat down with Empire Magazine’s Al Horner to discuss her highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project Eternals (2021) ahead of its November release. While the director was more than happy to discuss her experience working on the film, she also spoke about her love of Star Wars and when questioned about whether or not she would want to ever direct a Star Wars film she didn’t hesitate to respond with a definitive “Yes”.

Al Horner posted portions of his Eternals (2021) focused interview with Zhao on his official Twitter, highlighting the part of their conversation where Zhao revealed that she would want to direct a Star Wars movie in the future. The Journalist noticed how important Star Wars was for the director, which prompted him to ask her outright how she felt about embarking on a directing project for the franchise. Take a look at exactly what Zhao said below.

Also, Chloe Zhao mentioned Star Wars five or six times as being really close to heart. So after a while, I asked her this… and got a quite intriguing answer. GIVE CHLOE ZHAO A STAR WARS MOVIE PLS @disney pic.twitter.com/YWkJ6l1UUK — Al Horner (@Al_Horner) October 1, 2021

Since Chloe Zhao has now segued into directing a movie that is a part of one of Disney’s largest IPs, it could indicate the possibility for the director to have the opportunity to direct a Star Wars project in the future. However, it is sure to be quite a while before any official information on the matter comes to light. For now, the anticipation surrounding the November 5, 2021 release date of Eternals is ramping up at a lightning pace.

Eternals will mark the 26th film to be added to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has been referred to as one of Marvel’s largest projects to date. The film’s plot is based on Marvel’s comic book series by the same name, but specific details for what the plot could entail have been tightly kept under wraps. Since the film’s inception, the only concrete information that has been released is that an alien race, known as the Eternals, resurface on planet Earth in order to defend it against the wrath of a calamity-inducing race known as the Deviants. However, a new trailer that was recently released did reveal a little more about what fans can expect to see, including why a race with such immense power chose to not intervene with Thanos’ diabolical plan to erase half of the world’s population.

Not very much is known in the way of what to expect from Eternals’ story arc, other than what we’ve seen from the previous trailers, and what Giant Freakin’ Robot exclusively learned about the fate of one of its integral characters, but the film is framed by an impressive cast. Including, Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayak (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Richard Madden (Ikaris). In fact, Angelina Jolie admitted to turning down another high-profile superhero-esque role before deciding to accept her role as the Deviant Thena in Eternals. If the accomplished actress’ choice is any indication, Eternals is sure to deliver at a caliber that is sure to thrill fans.