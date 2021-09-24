Dan Stevens’ Eternals Villain Revealed

By Apeksha Bagchi | 10 seconds ago

The latest Eternals trailer has unveiled a lot of previously unknown details about the godlike beings we will be meeting in the upcoming Marvel film. Apart from revealing the powers of some of the Eternals, we get to know that the reason why they never interfered with Thanos’ half-the-population-obliterating Snap and other deadly horrors throughout the 7,000 years they have been on Earth- they were created/sent by Celestials and prohibited from tangling up with any human issue unless it involves the Deviants, an evil race of terrifying, mutated creatures. Now, while the trailer did debut the lead antagonist, it is Dan Stevens who spilled the beans about his identity.

In the trailer, it is revealed that the immortal alien race i.e., the Eternals are finally breaking their vow to never tamper with human affairs to stop a world-ending apocalypse known as the Emergence, which was triggered by the Avengers bringing back the billions of the snapped population all at once. Apart from the short deadline of just seven days to stop the catastrophic event, the Eternals will also be facing off against their centuries-old enemies, the Deviants. Towards the end of the trailer, the Deviant leader Kro binds up Angelina Jolie’s Thena while he lovingly caresses her face and tells her how she will not be able to save the rest of the Eternals. While it is obvious that Kro and all the other monstrous Deviants will be created via CGI, former Marvel actor Dan Stevens may have revealed who will be voicing the character.

Dan Stevens, who starred as the mutant David Haller in the Marvel tv series Legion on FX, recently engaged in a chat with reporter Steve Weintraub. Lately, it has been rumored that Dan Stevens is set to play the villainous character of Kro in Eternals. And the actor, more or less, confirms it as upon being asked to validate the same, he cryptically says, “Kro comment.” While given Marvel’s dicey antics at keeping its secrets under wraps there is still a possibility that another actor is voicing Kro, going by Stevens obvious response, it sure looks like we finally know who is going to play the mighty villain opposing the superbeings like the Eternals in the upcoming film. Check out the snippet from the interview below:

Dan Stevens hints that he’s playing Kro in #Eternals . pic.twitter.com/w8k0Ml3MBN — Eternals News (@Eternalsnews) September 24, 2021

In the comics, Kro, created by the legendary Jack Kirby, first appeared in Eternals vol 1 #1 in 1976. Apart from the powers exhibited by the Deviants, Kro also possesses some unique abilities like the Eternals. He is a shapeshifter who can morph his facial features to look like anyone and is immortal. He also has an on-off relationship with Thena, something which is evident in the final trailer of the Marvel film as well. While Dan Stevens’ status as Kro is yet to be confirmed, the officially announced star cast of Eternals includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

Eternals is currently slated to release across theaters on November 5, 2021.