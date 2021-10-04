Ben Affleck Preferred Filming The Flash Over Justice League

By Michileen Martin | 14 seconds ago

Ben Affleck isn’t even sure whether or not he’s supposed to even be talking about appearing as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming The Flash, but he’s sure he enjoyed the experience a lot more than making 2017’s Justice League.

Speaking to Variety at a screening of Ben Affleck’s upcoming drama The Tender Bar, the actor said appearing in The Flash was “a really nice way to revisit” the role of Batman as opposed to Justice League which “had been difficult.” Along with referring to it as a “really lovely” and “fun” experience, Affleck added he enjoyed working with Ezra Miller and that since filming was done in the UK, it gave him the chance to see Jason Momoa who was there making Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having already been a part of his share of superhero films and so used to the scrutiny about spoilers, Ben Affleck joked as he talked about the experience that he was probably about to get sued for a gag order he didn’t even know he was under.

Ben Affleck has opened up before about some of the things he struggled with while making Justice League. Along with most — if not all — of the cast who weren’t happy with the finished product, Affleck told the Awards Chatter podcast (via THR) there were plenty of factors contributing to the hell he endured while making Justice League. It was around the same time that his marriage to Jennifer Garner ended, that his first directorial effort after the Oscar-winning Argo — Live By Night — bombed at the box office, and finally that the actor came to grips with the fact that he’s an alcoholic.

Unfortunately, if you’re an Affleck Batman fan and you think his more fun experience will bring him back to the character after The Flash, think again. At the end of August, we learned from one of our trusted and proven sources that The Flash would mark Ben Affleck’s final film as the caped crusader. Of course, Affleck has claimed to be done with Batman before, but this time truly seems to be the end for his version of the character. However, it also seems unlikely that the Dark Knight will die in the speedster’s film. The word from insiders is that killing Affleck’s Batman in The Flash would shift too much focus from the scarlet speedster and essentially make it Batman’s movie. Instead, the prevailing theory is that the Affleck Batman will live on in another universe, likely separate from the prime DCEU reality.

Ben Affleck’s most recent movie, The Tender Bar, is a coming-of-age drama in which Affleck’s character becomes a father figure to the young J.R. Moehringer (Tye Sheridan). Affleck and Sheridan are joined by Lily Rabe (Fractured), Christopher Lloyd, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) among others. The film is directed by George Clooney, who Affleck calls “the best, most precise director” he’s ever worked with. The film will stream on Amazon Prime starting on Friday, January 7, 2022. Before that it will enjoy a limited theatrical run in Los Angeles and New York City started Friday, December 17 and a worldwide release on Wednesday, December 22.