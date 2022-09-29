See Sofia Vergara Wearing A Shirt That Saves Lives

Sofia Vergara is wearing a shirt to support St. Jude's charitable works.

By Vic Medina |

Emmy-nominated actress Sofia Vergara is an active Instagram user, and her nearly 27 million followers enjoy her frequent posts, showcasing candid pictures from her personal and professional life. Her latest post, however, is not about her fashion picks or a throwback picture from the set of Modern Family. Rather, it’s about one of the charitable causes she supports: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“Love this time of the year…On set filming for @stjude,” she wrote in the post while posing in a St. Jude t-shirt for a commercial. Vergara is one of the celebrity spokespersons of the “This Shirt Saves Lives” campaign, in which t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan are being sold to raise funds for the hospital. NFL legend Michael Strahan, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, country music star Luke Bryan, and others all joined Sofia Vergara in the campaign.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and St. Jude is partnering with celebrity spokespersons like Sofia Vergara to raise money for their efforts at their Memphis hospital and eight clinics across the United States. Founded by television legend Danny Thomas in 1962, St. Jude specializes in childhood cancer, as well as other life-threatening diseases, and they never charge for their services. You can donate to St. Jude by clicking right here.

Sofia Vergara just finished serving as a judge for the 16th season of NBC’s hit reality competition show America’s Got Talent alongside Strahan, model Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel, and American Idol alum Simon Cowell. She joined the show in 2020, but she has not yet announced if she will be back at the judge’s table next season.

The 50-year-old Vergara has been nominated for four Emmys, four Golden Globes, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Gloria Pritchett-Delgado on Modern Family, which ended its run in 2020. She’s been incredibly busy since the show wrapped, promoting her lifestyle brand which includes haircare products, a furniture line, a fragrance line, and the size-inclusive Sofia Vergara Apparel line for Walmart.

In addition to her TV work, Sofia Vergara has appeared in a number of films, including the 2015 comedy hit Hot Pursuit with Reese Witherspoon, which she co-produced. Her other films include Bottom of the 9th, Meet the Browns, Madea Goes to Jail, New Year’s Eve, Four Brothers, Chef, Wild Card, and Big Trouble.

Born Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara in Barranquilla, Colombia, she was discovered by a fashion photographer while at the beach and became a runway model. She transitioned into Spanish-language television, which caught the attention of U.S. casting directors, and she made her first American film in 2002. Her breakthrough role, however, came in 2009 when she was cast in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, and her career skyrocketed from there.

Sofia Vergara is married to Justice League actor Joe Manganiello, and has a son, Manolo, who has appeared with her in several TV commercials. In addition to her work with St. Jude, she partners with other charitable organizations, most recently with the micro-lending website Kiva to raise over $150 million for marginalized populations around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.