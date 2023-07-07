By Britta DeVore |

The Threads logo

Elon Musk may want to get Mark Zuckerberg in the ring soon as the Meta CEO has, according to Deadline, officially launched Threads – a social media platform comparable to Twitter. Considered to be an off-shoot of Instagram, the newest name in Meta’s ever-growing folder was made “for sharing updates and joining public conversations.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has launched the new social media app Threads, meant to compete with Elon Musk‘s Twitter.

Reeling those of us who are far too lazy to create yet another account with another username and password, Mark Zuckerberg’s latest platform will allow Instagram subscribers to log into Threads with their existing account.

The rollout may come as a surprise to competitors and those who have been looking forward to using it as it was initially set for a Thursday release but was instead launched on Wednesday.

A genius move on behalf of Mark Zuckerberg and his company, kicking off Threads may prove to be a slow start. But with Elon Musk quickly becoming the number one hated man on the internet, there’s a good chance that Meta will come out on top with this one.

After almost a year of controlling Twitter, Musk has driven a lot of users away from the platform after implementing some wild rules. The latest shake up is that the platform will now limit the amount of posts users can see in a day.

Showing off another way to compete with Twitter, which currently only allows 280 characters per post, Threads will give its users space to write a post with up to 500 characters and include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.

Twitter Threatens A Lawsuit

Yet, with every stolen idea comes a lawsuit and that’s exactly what Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of the team at Meta are currently facing. Deadline reports that after realizing that Threads could actually pose a threat (30 million users signed up on its first day), a lawyer for Twitter slapped the rival company with a letter that referred to it as a “copycat.”

Even though some harsh words were fired off, no specific lawsuits have been filed, so for now it all remains a battle of words.

Remaining confident that Twitter’s dedicated users will stay exactly where they are, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino threw her own burns at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, noting that this isn’t the first time the social media platform had been “imitated” before adding that it “can never be duplicated.”

Still, Threads seems to be growing by the day, pointing toward the idea that some folks are ready to bid adieu to Twitter – at least as long as Musk is in charge.

A battle of the billionaires, the fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk rages on following Threads’ take off to the top. After Musk called out Zuckerberg and invited him to duke it out in a cage match, the world has been collectively holding its breath to see where and when such a thing would take place with Musk already naming the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada as the perfect location for such a thing.

With the rivalry growing by every day, we sure hope that the fight of the century goes down sometime soon.