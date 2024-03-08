Underwater Worm Discovered Is New Creepy Species

The underwater worm P. strickrotti belongs to the Nereididae family and is unique compared to its counterparts. Unlike most ragworms that inhabit shallower waters, it resides in the bathypelagic darkness and is blind as a result. The worm’s parapodia, bristling with leg-like appendages, are covered with gills, a departure from the oxygen-absorbing parapodia found in other ragworms.

However, the life cycle of the P. strickrotti underwater worm remains a mystery. The predominantly male specimens collected hint at a potential rarity among Nereididae, where only males may become epitokes. Unusual non-reproductive epitokous characteristics observed in the males raise questions about the worm’s behavior and adaptation to its dark habitat.