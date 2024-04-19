How X-Men ’97 Remixes Marvel Comics’ Best Storylines

Before anyone starts throwing their hardcover omnibus collections at me, I’m happy to acknowledge that I’ve probably only clocked a handful of the great comic book homages that have appeared in X-Men ‘97. That’s kind of the point, though: this is a show that you can enjoy for its great Easter eggs referencing and remixing of comic continuity, or you can enjoy it as a great ensemble show with killer stories that (gasp!) don’t all revolve around Wolverine. Speaking of which, the ol’ Canucklehead might have to step down now that it’s clear that X-Men ‘97 took his job and became the best it is at what it does.

Fortunately, what it does is very pretty.