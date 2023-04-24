Pentagon UFO Office Gives Official Report On Aliens

The Pentagon UFO office has given an official report on alien sightings, stating that there have been none.

By Douglas Helm |

The Pentagon UFO office, aka the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, has been reviewing over 650 reported incidents, and so far, no aliens. This might disappoint the alien seekers out there, but everything has been fairly mundane so far (which is always preferable to an alien invasion). All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office director Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick said, “I should also state clearly for the record that in our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics.” (via Science Alert)

Kirkpatrick presented his findings to the US Senate’s Committee on Armed Services on April 19, and the findings were about exciting as you would expect. Kirkpatrick also mentioned that most of the incidents reported to the Pentagon UFO office aren’t even considered anomalous. In other words, things are business as usual in Earth’s orbit, and we won’t have to worry about any Independence Day scenarios for the time being.

The Pentagon UFO office reviews these reported incidents and attempts to figure out what the objects are in the reports. As it turns out, the reality of the situation is quite boring, and the reports are usually cases of balloons, natural phenomena, clutter, and other non-notable flying objects. While they’re still reviewing the unresolved incidents, the reports say that these unresolved cases are likely US adversaries rather than extraterrestrial beings.

The Pentagon UFO office also said that most of the UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) reports came from military personnel, but Kirkpatrick also made sure to say that the public should report sightings as well. The majority of the sightings also took place in altitudes between 15,000 to 25,000 feet, which is controlled airspace. Kirkpatrick also stressed that more data was needed to come to sufficient conclusions for some of the unresolved reports.

As for what these objects usually look like, the Pentagon UFO officer gave reports on that as well. Apparently, over 52 percent of the reported sightings were of objects that were round or spherical and typically ranged in size from 3.3 to 13.1 feet. They were also described as white or silver with velocities ranging from stationary to double the speed of sound.

Still, the Pentagon office remains firm that there is no evidence that any of these sightings prove to be interstellar or alien in origin. Of course, with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office being a scientific organization, this conclusion makes sense. Unless the evidence was sufficiently strong, they would be very unlikely to posit or theorize that an object was alien in origin.

While UFO enthusiasts may not be quick to agree with the Pentagon UFO office, there have been groups that appreciate the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office’s efforts to make this information public. The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) issued a press release that praised the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office for providing the first public release of data such as shapes, altitudes, and hotspots, as well as radar, radio, and thermal IR characteristics. In short, enthusiasts appreciate the additional transparency because it also allows people to compare the government’s findings to their own.

So, while the Pentagon UFO office didn’t find aliens yet, it’s always possible it could happen in the future. Hopefully, they’ll be more like ET. Or any other alien movie where they don’t want to destroy us.