Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Gets Miraculous Rotten Tomatoes Score, We’re Stunned Beyond Belief

Clocking in with an impressive critics score of 80%, the bloody sequel nabbed a few extra points with audiences, currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. For a bit, it was sitting at a cool 100% score.

First reactions to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which axed its way into theaters on March 26, are referring to it as “raucous, unpolished, cheap” and filled with “raw talent” from its main cast.

Others praise it for the amount of “bloodshed and dismemberment” stomping through the Hundred Acre Wood, with others saying that it’s a big step up from the first film and leans into the childhood trauma aspect even harder.