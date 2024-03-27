Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Gets Miraculous Rotten Tomatoes Score, We’re Stunned Beyond Belief
It’s a big day for a certain bear with a penchant for chaos and sweets as the first round of reviews are in and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is a hit with audiences. What started as an almost joke has grown into a profitable franchise with viewers clearly eager enough to turn up for the children’s book-turned-slasher-fest.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Reviews
Clocking in with an impressive critics score of 80%, the bloody sequel nabbed a few extra points with audiences, currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. For a bit, it was sitting at a cool 100% score.
First reactions to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which axed its way into theaters on March 26, are referring to it as “raucous, unpolished, cheap” and filled with “raw talent” from its main cast.
Others praise it for the amount of “bloodshed and dismemberment” stomping through the Hundred Acre Wood, with others saying that it’s a big step up from the first film and leans into the childhood trauma aspect even harder.
Picks Up After The First Movie
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 picks up following the horrific and insane events that took place in the first movie which stalked its way onto screens in 2023.
The first film saw the familiar young character, Christopher Robin, now a young adult, return to his beloved Hundred Acre Wood to introduce his human friends to those from his childhood.
Unfortunately, upon his arrival, he discovers that the creatures have gone completely feral as they’ve been forced to fend for themselves. It turns them into blood-thirsty monsters ready to exact revenge on the boy who left them for dead.
Bringing The Battle To Christopher Robin
In the sequel, Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Owl bring the battle to Christopher Robin’s (Scott Chambers) front doorstep as they leave their forested covering behind to finish the job they started.
After making it safely back home, Christopher revealed the truth about the anthropomorphic animals to the public, further putting their existence in danger.
From what we’ve learned from the first reactions, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is a pure nightmare-fueled horror ride as the lovable characters from our childhoods go on a killing spree driven by vengeance.
Plenty Of Shocks
Once again, Rhys Frake-Waterfield is the directorial mind behind Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 after delivering audiences plenty of gore and shocks with the first title.
The success and interest that the Blood and Honey franchise was able to drum up started a wave of similar titles, with Frake-Waterfield now setting out to see several other titles including Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio: Unstrung joining what’s been dubbed as the Twisted Childhood Universe.
Other Adaptations?
The indie filmmaker has also expressed interest in putting a horror spin on other characters like Thor as well as franchises including The Powerpuff Girls, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Teletubbies.
Although these won’t be so easy for him to get his hands on as they’re kept under tight copyright laws.
Fans Want More
Some may have thought that the obsession with the first Blood and Honey was just a fluke and a quickly passing pop culture fad. But, obviously, with the first reactions to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, it’s clear that audiences are eager for more bloody reimaginings of their childhood favorites.
