Bambi: The Reckoning Brings The Childhood Classic Into The Horror Universe, See The Ridiculousness In Action

Buckle up and prepare yourself for a full load of B-rated “Pooh” in the very near future. Adding to the childhood character horror roster being crafted as a part of the “Twisted Childhood Universe” (conceived and created by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by the filmmaker’s Jagged Edge Productions film studio), Bambi: The Reckoning will soon be released.

The “Poohniverse” began with the release of Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, and Rhys has wild plans for expansion. Don’t expect any of the movies in this series to be well-crafted, top-notch entertainment. They’re low-budget garbage, but that’s also a main selling point.

For most people, the sudden influx of bloody Disney characters is far too predictable and unoriginal. Bambi: The Reckoning? A more creative mind would find other ways to capitalize on the recently acquired freedom of the “public domain” regarding some of the most iconic childhood characters. Maybe a documentary featuring Mickey’s plans for the future or a rom-com with Peter Pan and Tarzan? No? Fickle crowd.

Regardless, the newest addition to the “Twisted Childhood Universe” will be Bambi: The Reckoning. The new horror flick dropped an “exciting” trailer today featuring an ominous scene between two hunters in the forest doing a little target practice.

One man says, “You ever shot a deer?” “No. Have you?” the second man replies. To which the first hunter says, “Yeah, once.” You can probably already hear the dark music in the background as the trailer insinuates that Bambi: The Reckoning is all about taking revenge on the hunter who killed his mother so long ago.

However, the official synopsis of Bambi: The Reckoning doesn’t say anything about such a theme. All you get from the current film synopsis is that “The plot follows a woman named Xana and her son named Benji, who must fight to survive when they find themselves as prey to a killing machine of a deer following a car wreck.”

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 just dropped at the end of last month, March 26, and Bambi: The Reckoning is set to be followed up by Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio: Unstrung.

The end of the teaser trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning also shows a gigantic angry deer snorting and huffing after pummeling a car. Maybe the mystery of how it will all play out will be enough to draw an audience. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey did fairly well utilizing the curiosity of moviegoers to make money in theaters, drawing in around $5 million on a super modest production budget.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 just dropped at the end of last month, March 26, and Bambi: The Reckoning is set to be followed up by Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio: Unstrung. Soon after, we will see Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3, and Awakening Sleeping Beauty.

With such a flood of content hitting the scene in such a short amount of time, you have to wonder what these guys are thinking. Maybe producing a whole lot of bad movies all at once is some secret recipe to success. Maybe the “success” of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was only driven by moviegoers’ curiosity, which was sated after seeing the first trainwreck unfold. Only time will tell.