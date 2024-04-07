House Of Cards Creator Writing James Mangold Star Wars Movie, Is The Franchise Actually Recovering?

James Mangold has previously talked about his plans for Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, pitching it as sort of a “biblical epic” that shows where the Force comes from, when it was discovered, and how living beings learned how to use it. It definitely seems like an interesting concept, and Beau Willimon’s involvement will come as good news for fans of George Lucas’s epic franchise. Willimon previously worked on Season 1 of Andor, which many consider one of the best Star Wars projects in recent memory.

Beau Willimon wrote three episodes for Andor Season 1, including the highly-acclaimed prison break episode “One Way Out,” which featured Andy Serkis guest starring alongside series protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The episode earned Willimon an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. If Willimon and James Mangold can capture the same magic as Andor, then Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi could be a pretty special project.