Isla Fisher Divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen After 14 Years Of Marriage

The timing of all this is interesting. Very recently, Baron Cohen’s been under fire by actress Rebel Wilson, who alleges misconduct on his part during the filming of their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby. Wilson devoted a chapter of her new memoir, Rebel Rising to claims against Baron Cohen, saying he humiliated her and asked her to perform a lewd act on him, and then tried to “threaten” her before her book came out. While Baron Cohen has denied all claims, it should be noted that Isla Fisher was in The Brothers Grimsby as well.