Isla Fisher Divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen After 14 Years Of Marriage
Sacha Baron Cohen has been in the news a lot lately, but the headlines aren’t good. He and his wife of almost 14 years, Isla Fisher, announced on both their Instagram pages that they are divorcing.
The Couple Announced The Divorce Together
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are known for their comedic roles, and they made announcements in the same fashion. In an Instagram photo, they are both wearing white tennis outfits, and the caption reads in part, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our rackets down.” It goes on to reveal that they actually filed for divorce last year.
Met Over 20 Years Ago
According to People, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen met back in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia. Fisher and Cohen were engaged in 2004 and married in 2010 in a Jewish ceremony in Paris. Fisher converted to Baron Cohen’s Jewish faith before their wedding and they went on to have three children; two daughters and a son. On Instagram they shared, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.”
Accusations Against Her Now Ex-Husband
The timing of all this is interesting. Very recently, Baron Cohen’s been under fire by actress Rebel Wilson, who alleges misconduct on his part during the filming of their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby. Wilson devoted a chapter of her new memoir, Rebel Rising to claims against Baron Cohen, saying he humiliated her and asked her to perform a lewd act on him, and then tried to “threaten” her before her book came out. While Baron Cohen has denied all claims, it should be noted that Isla Fisher was in The Brothers Grimsby as well.
A Quiet Seperation
Isla Fisher’s done a solid job of hiding her split up until now. She was on The Kelly Clarkson Show just seven weeks ago, talking about her long-time partner. However, last month, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Fisher hit the red carpet without Baron Cohen. Two days ago, she shared a smiling photo of herself with friends (including Naomi Watts and Michelle Dockery) and captioned it “Girls night at the theater.”
Isla Fisher’s Comedy Break-Out
Isla Fisher started acting as a kid, appearing in commercials on Australian television before she went on to star in an Australian soap opera. Fisher moved to Hollywood in 2002 and became a breakout star thanks to her role in 2005’s Wedding Crashers as the “Stage 5 Clinger” Gloria Cleary. Wedding Crashers made $288.5 million worldwide and catapulted Fisher to stardom.
Award-Nominated Performances
In 2008 came the rom-com Definitely, Maybe with Ryan Reynolds, and in 2013, she played Myrtle Wilson in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby. Her recognitions include a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Arrested Development.
My Wife?
As for Sacha Baron Cohen, he’s best known for the various characters he plays, most famously including Borat. The film Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan made $262.6 million worldwide.