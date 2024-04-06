Disney’s Fantastic Four Will Fail If It Makes Crucial Villain Origin Mistake

Given the recent announcement that actress Julia Garner has been cast as the Silver Surfer in the upcoming film, it’s a good bet that Galactus will also be making an appearance. Galactus, for those not familiar, is a massive cosmic being older than the universe that eats planets. He’s also purple and wears a giant goofy helmet.

The 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer decided that a big purple guy with a silly hat was just too unbelievable for their film–the film, we might add, that featured a silver man who flies around on a surfboard, a man who covers his whole body in fire, and a woman who can turn invisible. That paragon of gritty realism had no room for a planet-eating space kaiju.

Instead, fans got a big cosmic dust cloud. No, we’re not kidding. Apparently, the contents of an average vacuum cleaner made a more believable threat than a huge interstellar humanoid with the power of a god. It looked stupid, obviously. If your movie already wants us to believe that Stretch Armstrong is real and Jessica Alba has blonde hair and blue eyes, you might as well throw a comic book-accurate Galactus in there as well.