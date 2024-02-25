Marvel Is Stupid For Choosing Kang Over Doctor Doom As Next Big Bad

By Jacob VanGundy |

With the MCU only releasing one film this year, it’s clear Disney is stepping back and taking stalk of the mega-franchise and adjusting plans based on the MCU’s numerous problems. One of those problems is Jonathan Majors, who has been set up as the villainous Kang the Conqueror to be the next Thanos-level threat for their superhero universe, has been found guilty of assault. It’s speculated that Kang will be replaced as the next big bad with Doctor Doom, a move many Marvel fans will be quick to note, should have been the next major villain anyways.