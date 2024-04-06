The Matrix 5 Makes No Sense At All

None of this is to say that Drew Goodard isn’t a talented filmmaker, or that The Matrix 5 is doomed to fail. Goddard has been involved with some of my favorite shows and movies, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Cabin in the Woods. I hope that his Matrix movie is great, but its existence doesn’t make sense to me as a fan, and I’d rather see him work on an original property.

The Matrix 5 puts Drew Goodard in a lose-lose situation. If he imitates the Wachowski style too closely his movie will be called unoriginal, if he deviates too far fans will complain it no longer feels like a Matrix movie. It’s the same problem the sequel trilogy of Star Wars ran into, Abram’s movies were labeled derivative while Johnson’s film was crucified for the changes it made to the universe.