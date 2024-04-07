AI Video Makes Pigs Fly, See The Creepy Fake Documentary

By Nina Phillips |

The newest video by OpenAI’s Sora shows realistic-looking pigs flying through the air with wings, as well as several other creatures made by combining two real animals. This AI video was created by Don Allen III, a former DreamWorks creative in the animation industry, using Sora.

This AI video is a trailer. It reveals hints about some of the creatures that viewers will see in an eight-part fictional documentary series. In addition to flying pigs, bunny armadillos, whale-pi, and more literal horse flies are some of the featured animals.

Sora is a part of OpenAI, the leading company in AI software responsible for ChatGPT. It’s an AI video generator that uses the text you input to create both realistic and imaginative videos. Currently, only select professionals have access to Sora since it was released in February of 2024, but according to Mint, by the end of the year, it will be available to the public.

Currently, these professionals are working to push the AI video generator to its limits and see what it can really do. This faux nature documentary isn’t the first video made with Sora that’s been released to the public. Some of the published AI videos focused on people with balloons for heads, people wearing what looks like stained glass underwater, kittens sitting on robot vacuums, and rainbow waterfalls.

Interestingly, the prompts were rather simple, such as “An elephant made of leaves running in the jungle,” “An adorable kitten pirate riding a robot vacuum around the house,” and “Niagara Falls with colorful paint instead of water.” This speaks further to Sora’s power, as a simple sentence can get a user close to the scene they’re looking for without needing to detail and explain every part.

This kind of animation isn’t new, not even when it comes to semi-documentary shows. Alien Life on Netflix, for example, shows what life on some alien planets would look like based on the knowledge scientists currently have.

The problem with these shows, and what makes the AI videos created by Sora so amazing, is that this style of animation is usually very expensive. The more hyper-realistic you get, the higher the budget. However, with Sora, even the common YouTuber or Tiktoker could add hyper-realism to their videos.

With Sora and other AI video generators, it’s now possible to expand creativity and make all sorts of new art styles and visuals in videos possible.

AI art still has a ways to go. While it often looks realistic and highly detailed at first glance, there are some areas where AI struggles, such as when it comes to physics and determining what the foreground and background are in an image or video. In one Sora AI video featuring an elephant made of leaves posted on Reddit, there are times when the legs shift their position on the body as it tries to make one in the back move to the front.

Despite the current limitations, the potential is clear, enough so that OpenAI is announcing plans to be a major part of the Hollywood film industry. With Sora and other AI video generators, it’s now possible to expand creativity and make all sorts of new art styles and visuals in videos possible. For those limited by being only a one-man team, Sora would allow them to take their work further than ever possible before.