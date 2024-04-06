Gene Roddenberry Never Understood The Greatest Star Trek Character

Incidentally, it was Gene Roddenberry that transformed Risa into a horny paradise, but the fact that it was initially a more boring planet isn’t why he hated this Picard episode idea. Instead, he objected to the holodeck fantasy where the captain got promoted to admiral, had to give command of the Enterprise to Riker, and dealt with the realities of getting older. As written, Picard would have realized his greatest fear was getting older and having to send younger men on adventures instead of always leading the charge himself.