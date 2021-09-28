Stargate Is Leaving Streaming In Just A Few Days

By Faith McKay | 12 seconds ago

Where and when can fans watch Stargate on streaming? That answer is quickly becoming more complicated. Today, most people expect to find their favorite franchises available online somewhere. In recent years, Stargate fans have been able to find the many series available on multiple services, often coming and going every few months. Now, all of that is about to change. All ten seasons of Stargate SG-1, five seasons of Stargate Atlantis, and the two-season show Universe are all about to leave Hulu on September 30, 2021. Moreover, this time around, it seems unlikely they’ll return to Hulu.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer owns Stargate. The legendary company is still in the process of being purchased by Amazon. In the future, Amazon Prime Video may be the best place to watch any and all Stargate streaming shows, but right now, Amazon is still in the middle of their deal with MGM. Until that’s finalized, it doesn’t seem likely they’ll be announcing any clear plans for when and where fans can watch Stargate or what the future will be for the other properties they’re acquiring, like James Bond.

So when will fans be able to watch Stargate on streaming again? Right now, audiences in the United States can still catch some of the available series on Netflix, though that will likely end soon as well. As for when the franchise will have its many offerings on Amazon Prime Video, the answer remains unclear. It would be very unlikely that the deal will finalize in 2021, so hopefully sometime in 2022, possibly in the summer.

While it’s unfortunate that fans and newcomers alike won’t be able to find Stargate on streaming for a while, the MGM-Amazon deal may mean good things for fans in the future. Many are hopeful that once Amazon acquires its new intellectual property, they’ll be creating new projects. There’s no guessing how fast Amazon may be on this. Once the deal is finalized, they’ll have a lot of new IP on their hands. Stargate has been a massive franchise with video games, movies, and multiple series, but they’ll also need to be making decisions on franchises like James Bond. Hopefully, all of this time the legal system needs to finalize the purchase of MGM is being put to good use by Amazon and they’re already working on figuring out their plans for the IP, meaning that they’re lining up teams ready to take on a brand new series for Stargate.

It’s been a while since fans have gotten a new show. During all that time, Stargate streaming shows have been hopping between the major services with short-term contracts. This has led to a lot more new fans to the franchise discovering the sci-fi classic for the first time. This is great news for Amazon and their new purchase. Once they put Stargate on streaming on their service, they’ll be able to continue this trend further with their own audience. Hopefully, the data they get when SG-1 and the rest hit their service will push them to make a new series a priority for all the new fans the franchise has picked up in recent years.