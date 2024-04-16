Sherlock Creator Reveals The Perfect End To The Series Fans Desperately Need

Mark Gatiss shared the news while at the 2024 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Receiving the usual questions about whether a continuation of Sherlock could one day be possible, Gatiss shared that he and others who were attached to the show actually want to do a Sherlock movie. “We’d like to make a film but trying to get everyone together is very difficult,” he said. He followed up by making perhaps a partial joke that the interviewer would have to ask Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman about that.