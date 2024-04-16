The Michael Douglas ’90s Crime Thriller Challenges The Idea Of A Hero

By Robert Scucci |

When somebody’s repeatedly dealt a bad hand in life, trivial annoyances can send them over the edge and make them do unspeakably horrible things. Michael Douglas’ William “D-Fens” Foster in 1993’s Falling Down is a prime example of what happens when somebody has all of their buttons pushed just a little too hard and feels the need to take their rage out on the world.

While William Foster has been celebrated as the ultimate anti-hero over the years, I’ll argue that he’s just another “Karen” who can’t get a grip on reality and wants everybody around him to pay for his misfortune.